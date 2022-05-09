(Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., the largest movie theater chain in the world, reported first-quarter results that beat analysts’ estimates, citing the rebound in moviegoing fueled by films like “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The company posted a loss of 52 cents a share, compared with the 62-cent loss projected by analysts. Revenue soared to $785.7 million, beating the $769.9 million average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron warned last month that it will probably take years for box-office receipts to reach pre-pandemic levels. But studios will be releasing big films at a more regular pace this summer, including “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Jurassic World Dominion.”

Ticket sales rose more than fivefold from a year earlier, when movie theaters were still mostly dark because of the coronavirus pandemic. Still, they’re far from the more than $1 billion worth of tickets AMC regularly sold in the first three months of the year before the virus took hold.

The Leawood, Kansas-based chain is led by the industry’s most outspoken CEO. Aron has courted so-called meme investors, who used online message boards to pump up AMC’s stock to more than $60 last year and allowed the company to raise $587 million. While Aron has tried to keep those shareholders, known as “apes,” on his side, the stock has tumbled as a result of the tough reality facing theaters. In February 2022, AMC raised $950 million to refinance debt.

AMC has turned to other sources of revenue, besides ticket and candy sales, with the continued challenge of the pandemic. It invested in a mining company, and has started selling popcorn to people at home.

Aron called the balance of the year “very exciting.” Some new movies are doing well, despite the headwinds posed by the virus, including last weekend’s Walt Disney Co. release “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” But overall receipts for the year are about 40% below 2019 levels.

Market Reaction

AMC shares rose as much as 7.8% to to $13.50 in extended trading after the results were announced. The stock is down 54% this year through Monday’s close in New York. Competitor Cinemark Holdings Inc., which released better-than-expected sales last week, is down 13% this year.

