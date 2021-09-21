AMC CEO Asks Twitter Users If Chain Should Also Take Dogecoin

(Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron is asking Twitter users if the movie theater chain should add Dogecoin to the list of cryptocurrencies it will accept for online payments.

Last week, Aron confirmed that AMC would, by the end of this year, accept Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash in addition to Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments.

Aron’s Twitter poll garnered nearly 10,000 responses within 20 minutes of being posted, with over 70% in favor of the addition of the cryptocurrency inspired by the popular meme of a Shiba Inu dog.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.