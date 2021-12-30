(Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., the world’s largest cinema operator, plans to offer as many as 50 million more shares as it tries to stave off a bankruptcy filing.

The offering adds onto 200 million shares the Leawood, Kansas-based company registered earlier this month, it said in a filing Tuesday. AMC warned again in the new document that it might have to seek an in-court or out-of-court restructuring, which could wipe out its equity investors.

Movie-theater owners have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The superhero sequel “Wonder Woman 1984” had the biggest theatrical opening of the crisis last weekend but generated just $16.7 million at the North American box office. Its studio, AT&T Inc.’s Warner Bros., said only 39% of U.S. cinemas were open, at limited capacity.

AMC shares were up 1.3% to $2.32 in premarket trading Wednesday. The stock has fallen for the past seven trading sessions and is down 68% for the year.

(Corrects date in fourth paragraph.)

