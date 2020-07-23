AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., the world’s largest cinema chain, delayed the reopening of its U.S. theaters to mid-to-late August, after Hollywood studios again pushed back their biggest movies.

AMC had previously planned to reopen its U.S. locations July 30, hoping to catch at least some of the traditional summer-movie season with a few major releases. But AT&T Inc.’s Warner Bros. this week indefinitely postponed the intended Aug. 12 release of its would-be blockbuster “Tenet.”

That left Walt Disney Co.’s “Mulan,” set for Aug. 21, as the only big August film -- but Disney indefinitely delayed the live-action remake’s release later Thursday, hours after AMC’s decision.

The theater chain referred to both movies in its statement about the new reopening plan. It noted that about a third of its theaters in Europe and the Middle East are open and operating normally.

Like its peers, AMC has suffered in the stock market during the coronavirus pandemic. Its shares are down 44 per cent this year, with Cinemark Holdings Inc. down 63 per cent and Cineworld Group Plc down 76 per cent.