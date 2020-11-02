(Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. reported another steep quarterly loss, hurt by a drought in new movie releases and scant few film fans in its theaters because of the coronavirus. But the company continues to reopen theaters and said earlier Monday that it’s seeking to sell about $48 million in new stock after previously warning it could run out of cash by the end of the year.

The world’s largest theater chain reported a loss of $905.8 million, or $8.41 a share, for the third quarter. Revenue tumbled to $119.5 million from almost $1.32 billion a year ago.

Key Insights

While AMC has reopened about 540 of its 600 locations, the chain has had to observe social-distancing guidelines that mean it can only partially fill auditoriums, even if fans were willing to turn out in large numbers during a pandemic.

Against that backdrop, Hollywood studios are mostly withholding potential blockbusters that could reignite interest in visiting theaters. The next major film expected to premiere is Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman 1984” on Christmas Day.

AMC has warned it could run out of cash by the end of the year or early next year. To raise cash, it’s offering as many as 20 million shares of stock, 5 million more than it had proposed a couple of weeks ago. It also warned shareholders in October that bankruptcy was a possibility.

Since March, the company has raised about $900 million from new debt and equity, secured more than $1 billion of concessions from creditors and landlords, and raised more than $80 million from asset sales.

The company said it has benefited from an agreement with Universal Pictures, in which the studio’s films can be sold online for $20 a mere 17 days after premiering in AMC’s cinemas. Normally, movies stay on cinema screens exclusively for up to 90 days. In exchange, AMC gets a cut of online sales.

Market Reaction

AMC shares rose as much as 3.3% in late trading before retreating somewhat. The stock slumped 8.9% during the regular session and is down more than 70% this year.

