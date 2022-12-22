(Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Inc. sank after proposing to convert preferred equity units into common shares along with a 10-to-1 reverse stock split.

The changes would stop investors from pushing AMC toward “penny stock” territory, Adam Aron, chief executive officer of the world’s largest movie theater chain, said Thursday. The preferred equity units debuted in August and were quickly caught up in volatility linked to retail trading of so-called meme stocks.

“It is in the best interests of our shareholders for us to simplify our capital structure, thereby eliminating the discount that has been applied” to the preferred equity units, Aron said in a statement.

The company is seeking a special shareholder meeting to vote on the board’s proposals. AMC also said Thursday that it raised $110 million through the sale of preferred equity units to debt holder Antara Capital LP at a weighted average price of 66 cents each, below market value.

AMC shares tumbled as much as 22% as trading opened in New York, to a low of $4.11. The preferred shares, known by their “APE” symbol, almost doubled to trade as high as $1.32.

In August, AMC issued a dividend of one preferred equity unit for each share of common stock, in effect putting in place a 2-for-1 stock split. That split enabled the company to sell hundreds of millions of preferred equity shares in an at-the-market program, raising capital but setting the table for further dilution. Investors pushed back on an effort to issue 25 million new shares last year.

AMC said it wants to adjust its capital structure so it can issue shares as easily as it has been able to issue preferred equity. The preferred equity has achieved its purpose by allowing AMC to raise cash, reduce debt and explore possible acquisitions, Aron said.

