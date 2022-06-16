(Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shareholders rejected the company’s proposed executive pay plan at its annual meeting Thursday, a rare rebuke of a management team that collected tens of millions of dollars last year.

The vote was advisory, meaning the company isn’t obligated to change its executive remuneration plans. Shareholders supported all of the board nominees, including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron, it was announced at the meeting. However, the result serves as a signal to AMC that the owners of the company and its managers are somewhat at odds.

AMC said it will disclose the final vote tally in a filing in a few days. Separately, Aron told shareholders AMC will create a $100 million fund to invest in other businesses.

Two of the most prominent proxy advisers, Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis, recommended investors vote against the pay plan this year. Both companies said in their reports that executive compensation at the last annual meeting was only weakly supported, with about two-thirds of shareholders voting in favor of the proposal. Analysts at both firms said AMC should have transparently and thoroughly addressed investor concerns, but didn’t.

ISS took its recommendations a step further and said shareholders should withhold a vote in support for Aron, an executive known for his unusual management style.

AMC bought 22% of Hycroft Mining Holding Corp., a gold and silver mining stock, in March, a move that surprised many investors. Aron frequently posts his unfiltered thoughts on Twitter. In a post from May 30, he touted the box office performance of the Paramount Pictures film “Top Gun: Maverick,” saying that people who doubted the success of the theater business could “#CHOKEonTHAT.”

Aron’s total compensation fell nearly 10% to $18.9 million last year, according to a filing from AMC. While his base salary increased, his 2020 compensation was driven by one-time $5 million bonus in the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic for fighting a looming bankruptcy. At the same time, AMC’s stock has plummeted, falling nearly 57% this year through Thursday’s close.

The theater chain has faced challenges to its main business as consumers remain skittish to return to cinemas during the pandemic and movie studios make their films available for home viewing much sooner than they have in the past.

The AMC board approved the plan to create the new $100 million investment fund. Aron didn’t say where the cash would come from, although he said he doesn’t have plans to ask for new common stock issuance this year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.