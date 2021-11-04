(Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., the largest theater chain in the world, is expanding deeper into the popcorn industry at a time when pandemic-wary consumers are still reluctant to return to cinemas.

The Leawood, Kansas-based company plans to have up to 15 retail stores by the end of 2022, according to a statement. It also expects to partner with home-food delivery services for its popcorn.

“The announcement that AMC will become a competitor in the multi-billion popcorn market is so natural and logical, one wonders why the idea has not been tried before,” Adam Aron, the company’s chairman and chief executive officer, said.

