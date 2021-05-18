(Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. surged in U.S. premarket trading, heading for an eighth straight advance amid day traders’ renewed interest in meme stocks.

AMC climbed 9.4% to $15.26 at 4:56 a.m. in New York while XpresSpa Group Inc., another favorite of Redditors earlier this year, rallied 13% to $1.36.

Social media has powered the latest gains, with the hashtag #SqueezeAMC trending Monday on Twitter, in a call to recreate the heavy retail buying in January that forced investors out of bearish positions.

With almost 400,000 shares traded early Tuesday, AMC was the most active premarket stock among companies with market values of $500 million or more, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The stock has soared 55% in the past seven sessions, matching its longest streak of advances since July 2019

