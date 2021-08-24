AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan to Step Down After 26 Years at Helm

(Bloomberg) -- AMC Networks Inc. said longtime Chief Executive Officer Josh Sapan, is stepping down, ending a long tenure atop the cable channel owner.

Sapan, 70, had been president and CEO for 26 years, where he transformed the media company into a home for prestige dramas like “The Walking Dead,” “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad.”

He will become executive vice chairman of the company, AMC Networks said in a statement Tuesday.

Matthew Blank, a former chief executive of Showtime Networks, will serve as interim CEO while the company searches for a replacement.

AMC wasn’t trading before the stock market opened in New York. The shares had climbed 38% this year through Monday, while the S&P 500 rose 19%.

