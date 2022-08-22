(Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s preferred stock made its debut Monday amid a selloff in other meme stocks and the broader market, making for a volatile day, with trading halted several times after the open.

Shareholders of AMC, though, are sitting on a profit since Friday’s close: While the movie theater company’s common stock fell as much as 40% in early trading, an investor who ended last week with one share of common stock priced at $18.02 now has that share -- which last changed hands around $11.08 -- plus one share of preferred at about $7.95. Total value: $19.03.

AMC issued a dividend after Friday’s close of one preferred equity unit for each share of the common, in effect putting in place a 2-for-1 stock split. The preferred shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the “APE” symbol, a term Reddit users coined to refer to others who are bullish on so-called meme stocks.

AMC Entertainment sank 26% last week amid a selloff in meme stocks after Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s top investor Ryan Cohen disclosed that he was selling his stake in the home goods retailer. The activist investor went on to dump his entire stake and pocketed $68.1 million in profits, triggering the stock’s biggest intraday percentage decline ever on Friday.

A basket of meme stocks tracked by Bloomberg slumped 2.7%, extending its losing streak for a fourth day as the broader market was battered with investors dumping riskier stocks. The benchmark S&P 500 Index slumped 1.9% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index was down roughly 2.3% at 11 a.m. in New York.

The retail trading crowd rushed in Monday, making both classes of AMC Entertainment and Bed Bath & Beyond the three most bought assets on Fidelity’s platform. Buy orders for the three markedly outpaced those to sell. The demand mirrors optimism on day trader chatrooms as the home-goods retailer was the most mentioned ticker on Reddit’s WallStreetBets while AMC Entertainment trended on StockTwits.

For AMC, the preferred stock would be convertible to AMC shares if authorized by the company and investors. Investors pushed back on an effort to issue 25 million new shares last year.

(Updates share movement throughout, adds additional detail starting in fifth paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.