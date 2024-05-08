(Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., the largest movie-theater chain, reported a first-quarter loss, the result of a thinner slate of releases from Hollywood studios after last year’s strikes by writers and actors.

The loss in the period, excluding some items, narrowed to 78 cents a share and compared with the 79-cent loss that analysts were projecting. Revenue was little changed at $951.4 million, beating Wall Street estimates as the company gained market share from competitors.

Average ticket prices rose globally, while drinks and popcorn spending per guest eased, AMC said in a statement Wednesday. The company reported preliminary first-quarter results in April.

Shares of AMC were down about 1.9% to $3.13 in extended trading after the results were announced.

“We had expected for some time the Hollywood actor and writer strikes of 2023 would impact the first quarter box office but were heartened by the strength of moviegoing in March, which reminded us that better times are ahead,” Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron said in the statement.

Despite fewer releases from major film studios, hits including Dune: Part Two and Kung Fu Panda 4 helped AMC and rivals such as Cinemark Holdings Inc. beat estimates during the period.

A key focus of investors has been AMC’s finances. The company finished the quarter with $624.2 million in cash and equivalents, down from $884.3 million three months earlier.

The world’s largest cinema chain is in talks with its creditors as it wrestles with about $4.5 billion in debt, including more than $2.8 billion of maturities in 2026. A lender group to AMC advised by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher made a proposal to the company in April that would push back its near-term debt obligations, Bloomberg reported in April.

Read More: ‘Fall Guy’ Deepens Box-Office Woes With Another Soft Debut

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.