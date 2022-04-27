(Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron said the domestic box office won’t rise to pre-pandemic levels this year and may still fall short in the subsequent two years.

Studios are just starting to release major films at a pre-pandemic pace again, and the industry is still assessing the new habits of moviegoers, Aron said in an interview at the CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas this week. By 2024, theaters will probably start making close to what they did in 2019, according to Aron, but they’ll have to continue to be flexible to survive.

“Right now we’re well down the road of recovery, but we have not recovered yet,” he said. “This is year three of dealing with Covid, and back at the time, I thought it was a three-to-five-year mission to get AMC through Covid-19.”

The film business was battered by the pandemic. About 2% of domestic movie screens, roughly 800, permanently went dark after some theaters ran out of cash during lockdown periods, according to the National Association of Theatre Owners. Meanwhile, studios used the downtime to experiment with new, direct-to-consumer release models.

Presentations from major studios to cinema companies at the convention, held annually in Las Vegas, indicate they still want to show major new films on the big screen. But they also want to keep their options open, and retain the ability to release films directly to consumers online.

In a keynote address at the conference, John Fithian, NATO’s CEO, said the days when studios are trying to simultaneously release big movies on the internet and in cinemas on the same day, like they did at times during the past two years, are over. He said the ability for illegal website operators to record and redistribute the films online prompted that change.

“I am pleased to announce that simultaneous release is dead as a serious business model and piracy is what killed it,” he said.

Previously, theaters got about 75 days to exclusively show new films before they were made available elsewhere. Now, studios and cinemas have agreed to limit that window to about 45 days.

Streaming option

Further, theaters are still unable to persuade streaming companies, such as Netflix Inc., to debut their new movies in cinemas. Aron, like other theater CEOs, said he wants the companies to agree to show their movies on the big screen first, before offering them to their subscribers, and undertake theatrical marketing campaigns.

“We made no secret we would love to show Apple movies, Amazon movies, Netflix movies, but only if we can do it on terms that are fair to our other partners,” Aron said. “Those conversations continue in real time and someday we’ll get there. Maybe we will.”

Still, the prospects for cinemas are improving. At the convention, studios ran through dozens of big-budget movies they plan to exclusively premiere on the big screen. Warner Bros. said it will make a sequel to “The Batman,” the biggest hit of 2022 so far. Walt Disney Co. said it will be releasing the long-awaited sequel to “Avatar” in 3D, a boost to theater owners who can charge more for that. A trailer for the film will debut exclusively in theaters.

Netflix said Wednesday it will release the next film from Oscar-winning Mexican director Alejandro Inarritu in theaters and online at the end of the year. The company didn’t specify how many theaters, however, or whether it would appear first in cinemas.

The summer box office season kicks off next month with the release of Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Other highly anticipated films include Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick” and Universal’s “Jurassic World Dominion.”

