(Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. said it’s exploring creating its own cryptocurrency, part of an effort to embrace meme investors.

The company started accepting cryptocurrency for AMC gift cards and is setting up to take online payments on its website and mobile app, Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron said Monday on a call with investors after reporting third-quarter results.

AMC shares have risen more than 2,000% this year, and is one of the hot meme stocks beloved by retail investors, even as the company has struggled to stay afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Executives also said on Monday’s call they are talking with Hollywood studios about creating commemorative nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, related to major films.

AMC previously said it would take Bitcoin and Ethereum by year-end. Now it’s working to figure out how to process Dogecoin and is exploring accepting Shiba Inu, too.

Executives said on the call they may have found a way to accept cryptocurrencies without keeping them on the company’s balance sheet.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.