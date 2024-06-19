(Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. found hackers made off with limited information during a recent cyberattack, saying the infiltration shouldn’t have significant impact on its operations.

The second-largest maker of PC processors launched an investigation this week after reports that an organization called Intelbroker had breached its systems. On Wednesday, AMD followed up to say that the intrusion did not obtain business-critical information.

Santa Clara-based AMD is the closest rival to Nvidia Corp. in the contest to build advanced artificial intelligence accelerators, making its technological knowhow and proprietary information a valuable target.

“Based on our investigation, we believe a limited amount of information related to specifications used to assemble certain AMD products was accessed on a third-party vendor site,” a company spokesperson said. “We do not believe this data breach will have a material impact on our business or operations.”

