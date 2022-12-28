(Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc., the second-largest maker of personal computer processors, joined the growing list of companies that have canceled in-person attendance at the CES trade show in Las Vegas, citing health concerns amid the spread of the latest variant of the Covid-19 virus.

“While the AMD 2022 Product Premiere was always planned as a digital-only livestream, our in-person engagements will now transition to virtual in the best interest of the health and safety of our employees, partners and communities,” AMD said in a statement Tuesday.

The Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker follows its larger rival Intel Corp. and many other attendees in scrapping plans for the Las Vegas event, which starts in the first week of January. Companies ranging from Alphabet Inc.’s Google to General Motors Co. have abandoned participation or switched to online presentations to pitch their latest technology.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.