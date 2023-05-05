(Bloomberg) -- Promises of a future when artificial intelligence drives a surge in sales for chipmakers are no longer cutting it in the stock market. These days, hard evidence of progress toward that is needed.

Take the case of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The stock jumped 6.1% on Thursday on news it’s working with Microsoft Corp. on technology for AI workloads to rival those from Nvidia Corp. That almost erased losses suffered a day earlier after a weak revenue forecast overshadowed assurances from Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su that AMD is well positioned to capitalize on growth in AI computing.

Chip-related stocks have emerged this year as a popular way for investors to gain exposure to AI after the adoption of OpenAI’s ChatGPT created a trader frenzy. The biggest beneficiary so far has been Nvidia, whose shares are up 90% this year in a reflection of its market dominance. As its only real rival in the type of graphics chips that data center owners are increasingly turning to, AMD has gained 32%.

“AI deserves all the hype it gets and more,” said Olivier Sarfati, head of equities at GenTrust. “Money is going to be made in processors, cloud services, data center, to say nothing of industries in general.”

Still, just talking about a company’s capabilities for AI computing isn’t getting the rosy reception from investors it once did. In the absence of new developments, market watchers are turning their gaze to a more immediate issue — weak demand for personal computers and smartphones.

The work with Microsoft doesn’t change much right now for AMD fundamentally, according to Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon, and on Friday AMD shares slipped back 1.8%. Instead, it offers “a narrative boost as they try to shift the story toward AI,” he wrote in a note.

To that end, AMD’s Su dedicated a large chunk of this week’s earnings call to AI. The area is the company’s “number one strategic priority,” she told analysts, highlighted by the more than 50 mentions of the term ‘AI’ on the call.

Underlining the trend, Qualcomm Inc. CEO Cristiano Amon also talked up his company’s AI bona fides on the chipmaker’s earnings call on Wednesday. Yet that wasn’t enough to stop the stock from falling more than 5% the following day after a quarterly revenue forecast that trailed estimates.

The true test of whether investors are now turning a deaf ear to promises of future AI business will come later this month when Nvidia reports. The surge in its shares has added $330 billion in market capitalization and made the company the sixth most-valuable in the S&P 500.

Even more remarkable is that the rally has come amid falling sales. Nvidia’s revenue has been hurt by the slump in personal computers and is expected to have dropped 22% in the first quarter, according to the average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Three months ago when Nvidia last reported earnings the term ‘AI’ was used more than 80 times on its conference call with analysts. While CEO Jensen Huang has earned the right to talk about the subject more than anyone else, there’ll be more pressure than ever to keep proving it’s translating into real earnings growth.

