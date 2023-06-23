America Is Divided Over Everything But Chicken: Big Take Podcast

Americans love beef. But more recently, chicken has become the meat that they actually eat. Bloomberg’s Matt Townsend and Leslie Patton join this episode to explain how poultry came to dominate the American diet. Historian Emelyn Rude weighs in on the eating habits of the past, and where the chicken industry is going to go from here.

