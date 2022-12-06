(Bloomberg) -- Only legal for four years, sports betting is already big business in America. With two companies dominating the industry, the risks for users may be far bigger than the rewards.

On this episode of Bloomberg’s Business of Sports, we explore how the Wild West of online gambling has become a multibillion-dollar empire in which the federal government has left regulation to the states. The states meanwhile have largely left companies like DraftKings and FanDuel to police themselves. As the companies offer more and more ways for gamblers to bet, their solution for the risk of addiction is for users—not them—to take the first step. Read More: Britain Opened the Door to Online Gambling. Now It’s Living With the Consequences

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.