The number of container ships waiting off the Georgia container port of Savannah increased to 23 on Tuesday, 11 more than the median number over the last 5 months, according to data analyzed by Bloomberg News.

Savannah’s congestion rate is currently highest in the U.S. at 82%, ahead of Seattle at 65% and Los Angeles at 54%. The container surge is expected to last through 2022, according to the Georgia Ports Authority chief.

In March, the Georgia Ports Authority Board voted to expand container capacity by 20%, a $205 million project. At the time of analysis, just five containers were berthed in the port, compared to the 23 ships waiting.

As one of the largest container ports in the U.S., Savannah is generally the second or third stop on the U.S. East Coast for container ships arriving from Asia and Europe, with many stopping at the Port of NY and NJ first.

