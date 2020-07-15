34m ago
America’s Left Behind, Slowing Recovery, Canada Rates: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- America’s $2 trillion rescue is leaving Black neighborhoods behind
- Alternative indicators compiled by Bloomberg Economics show the pace of recovery has slowed for most major advanced economies
- Donald Trump ordered an end to Hong Kong’s special status with the U.S. and signed legislation that would sanction Chinese officials responsible for cracking down on political dissent in the city, drawing a rebuke from China and adding fresh uncertainty for businesses including banks in the financial hub
- It’s rate decision day in Canada -- here’s what to expect
- U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s record spending plans to support the economy this year may not prevent the biggest spike in unemployment in more than three decades. Meanwhile, jobseekers face stiffer competition in northern Britain
- Italian Finance minister Roberto Gualtieri has amassed unprecedented power from the push for EU stimulus.
- The Bank of Japan left its monetary stimulus untouched, while painting a gloomier picture of the economy this year. Bloomberg Economics said a more confident BOJ means the policy outlook isn’t likely to change
- China’s economy is set to return to growth in the second quarter, with a range of indicators Thursday expected to confirm the upward trend
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.