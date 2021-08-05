(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Thursday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

The U.S. economy is in the midst of an historic comeback. But it’s happening with the lowest rate of labor force participation in more than four decades and a record number of unfilled jobs. It leaves economists, policymakers, and investors wondering: Where have all the workers gone?

Money-market concerns that a weaker-than-expected economy might delay Federal Reserve policy tightening proved short-lived Wednesday, with hawkish comments from Vice Chairman Richard Clarida helping to cement best for an initial rate hike in early 2023

Brazil’s central bank lifted its key rates by a full percentage point, its biggest hike since 2003, and promised another increase of the same magnitude in September as the country’s economic reopening and a severe drought raise market expectations that inflation will remain above target through next year

Two senior Senate Democrats are proposing to end a prized tax break for the private-equity industry in a new bill that would go further than President Joe Biden’s plan and potentially raise quadruple the revenue

Listings for single-family homes are getting scarcer in New York City’s suburbs, and that’s putting a dent in sales

Canada’s largest business lobby group wants the nation’s political parties to focus on long-term growth issues as they get ready for elections as early as next month

Toronto housing sales dropped for a fourth straight month, but a shortage of available properties kept prices near the highs they reached earlier this year

The Bank of England said it plans to start unwinding quantitative easing when the key rate hits 0.5%. The U.K. central bank also raised its forecast for where inflation will peak

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.