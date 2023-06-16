(Bloomberg) -- Georgia Power Co. is delaying until July the opening of a newly constructed reactor at its Vogtle nuclear power plant, the latest pause in a project already seven years behind schedule.

The Southern Co. reported in an SEC filing Friday that a degraded hydrogen seal had been found during pre-operational testing of its Plant Vogtle Unit 3. The reactor had been expected to enter service this month.

“Considering this remediation and the remaining pre-operational testing, Georgia Power now projects that the Unit 3 in-service date will occur in July 2023,” the filing reads.

The closely watched project will add two new reactors to the existing Vogtle plant, making it the single largest power source in the US. But it has been plagued by delays and cost increases and is now more than $16 billion over budget.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.