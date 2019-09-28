(Bloomberg) -- Wealth held in non-corporate companies such as partnerships, family businesses or sole proprietorships rose to a record $13.2 trillion in the second quarter, according to Federal Reserve data.

This wealth is primarily held by the richest 1% of households. This group holds 58% of equity in non-corporate business, worth some $7.6 trillion. The next 9% of households hold 30% of the total, or almost $4 trillion. The bottom 90% of U.S. households hold the remaining 12.5%.

Wealth held in non-corporate business has doubled since the recession ended a decade ago.

