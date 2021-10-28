(Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of American Airlines Group Inc. says the carrier has banned a passenger who “violently, physically assaulted” a flight attendant and he’s urging “immediate” criminal prosecutions to deter such behavior.

The in-flight episode was “one of the worst displays of unruly behavior we’ve ever witnessed,” CEO Doug Parker said Thursday in a video posted on his Instagram account. The incident occurred Wednesday evening aboard an American flight from New York City to Orange County, California, prompting pilots to divert to Denver, where the alleged perpetrator was arrested.

“As to this individual, I can guarantee you he will never be allowed to fly American Airlines again,” Parker said.

