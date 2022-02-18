(Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group Inc. is making additional cuts to its international flight plans this summer because of ongoing delays in deliveries of Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliners, a setback for the carrier just as global travel is expected to begin recovering from a pandemic slump.

The airline will delay until November from June the start of a flight between Dallas-Fort Worth and Tel Aviv and suspend its Seattle-London service starting March 27, American said Friday via email. Flights between Los Angeles and Sydney, and Dallas-Fort Worth and Santiago will be suspended starting May 5.

American is “reducing our flying versus our prior plans due to Boeing’s continued inability to deliver our 787-8 aircraft,” the carrier told workers in an internal message. “We are taking a proactive approach to reduce the negative impact Boeing’s delays could have on our business and our customers.”

Twice-daily service between Miami and Sao Paulo also will be trimmed to once daily in American’s summer schedule that will be published this weekend. The airline in December said it would drop a number of planned international summer flights and not resume others because of aircraft delays.

Boeing said Friday in a separate statement that it regrets “the impact to our customers as we work through the comprehensive process to resume deliveries of new 787s.” The planemaker has been grappling with structural glitches that have turned its popular wide-body jet into a cash drain and prompted the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration this week to step up inspections of each jet before delivery.

American told pilots earlier this month that deliveries of three 787s it had expected later this year now won’t arrive until 2023. It previously said the deliveries of 10 others in 2022 won’t happen until after peak summer travel season.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the flight reductions.

