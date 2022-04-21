(Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group Inc. surged as the carrier reported that corporate and international flying are coming back and projected a second-quarter profit as offices reopen and travel restrictions ease across the globe.

The upbeat outlook builds on a first-quarter adjusted loss that was less than analysts estimated. Increased jet-fuel prices pushed expenses higher than Fort Worth, Texas-based American initially expected. Revenue rebounded to 84% of pre-pandemic levels.

Airlines eager to capitalize on the return of domestic travel since Covid-19 swept the world two years ago have had to trim growth plans as the war in Ukraine sent fuel costs surging. The tighter supply of tickets allows airlines to boost fares as demand nears traditional summer peaks. Delta Air Lines Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. have said the increases haven’t discouraged consumers, who are facing the biggest broad jump in prices in two generations.

Nearly all U.S. carriers have reduced second-quarter capacity over the past several weeks, with some trimming flying into the third quarter, according to Cowen analyst Helane Becker.

American on Thursday posted an adjusted first-quarter loss of $2.32 a share, while analysts expected a $2.42 loss, based on the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue was $8.89 billion, while Wall Street anticipated $8.82 billion.

The company’s stock advanced 10% before the start of regular trading in New York, adding to gains the day after United offered a rosy forecast for the year. American climbed 8.5% this year through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 Airlines Index advanced 9.9%.

