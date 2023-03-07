(Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group Inc. pledged to raise pilot pay a cumulative 40% under a new contract being negotiated and to improve profit-sharing and other benefits to match compensation secured recently by aviators at rival Delta Air Lines.

Pilots would receive 21% pay increase on average in the first year, along with improved profit-sharing and 401k company contribution, CEO Robert Isom said in a video message to workers Tuesday

By end of the four-year agreement, a top-scale captain flying a narrowbody plane would make $475,000 a year, an increase of $135,000 over today’s pay; top-scale captain’s pay on a twin-aisle widebody would go to $590,000 a year, an increase of $170,000 from today

Contract would be valued at more than $7 billion in incremental compensation, benefits and other improvements, the CEO said

American is in contract talks with the Allied Pilots Association

NOTE, March 1: Delta Pilots Approve Contract Seen Setting Industry Standard (2)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.