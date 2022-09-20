Sep 20, 2022
American Air Says Work-Leisure Trips Are Fueling Sales Growth
(Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group Inc. says the carrier’s revenue expansion is coming from an increasing number of trips that mix business and leisure.
- The number of such trips has almost doubled over about the last nine months and now accounts for about 50% of revenue, Chief Commercial Officer Vasu Raja said at Skift Global Forum in New York
- Passengers on blended trips more likely to join loyalty program, acquire airline’s credit card
- American is now operating about 90% of its 2019 capacity, but producing 110% of revenue
- About 65% of where American flies is in North America, likely to stay that way for “a while”
- North American travel demand recovered fastest from pandemic
- Short-haul markets have recovered faster than longer international trips
- Use of airline’s co-branded credit cards has not declined with slowing economy
