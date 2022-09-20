(Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group Inc. says the carrier’s revenue expansion is coming from an increasing number of trips that mix business and leisure. 

  • The number of such trips has almost doubled over about the last nine months and now accounts for about 50% of revenue, Chief Commercial Officer Vasu Raja said at Skift Global Forum in New York
    • Passengers on blended trips more likely to join loyalty program, acquire airline’s credit card
  • American is now operating about 90% of its 2019 capacity, but producing 110% of revenue
  • About 65% of where American flies is in North America, likely to stay that way for “a while”
    • North American travel demand recovered fastest from pandemic
    • Short-haul markets have recovered faster than longer international trips
  • Use of airline’s co-branded credit cards has not declined with slowing economy

