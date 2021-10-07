Oct 7, 2021
American Air Says Workers Must Be Fully Vaccinated by Nov. 24
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- Failure to comply will lead to termination, American Airlines Group says in memo to employees.
- Requirement under federal mandate applies to all U.S.-based employees and certain international flight crew members
- There is no alternate provision for regular testing
- Workers can request medical, religious exemptions
- “Majority” of employees already are vaccinated, co. says, without providing specifics
