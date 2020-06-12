American Airlines Group Inc. rebounded from Thursday’s drubbing after the carrier said net bookings have been positive since the first week in May, showing “continued signs of improvement.”

Second-quarter revenue will be down about 90 per cent from a year earlier, the airline said in a regulatory filing Friday. The projection was in line with Wall Street estimates as compiled by Bloomberg.

Key Insights

American also offered a rosy projection for its spending, saying it expects to reduce its daily cash burn to zero by year-end, although that’s predicated in part on improving travel demand. The carrier’s expected cash burn is US$40 million a day for this month.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier recently joined rivals by adding flights for July, responding to rising domestic demand as states began lifting quarantine restrictions. The carrier’s average number of passengers has increased to 129,000 a day from 31,000 in April.

American said it would pledge “a significant portion” of its loyalty program, valued at as much as US$31.5 billion, as collateral to secure a US$4.75 billion federal loan.

Market Reaction