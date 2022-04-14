(Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group Inc. and its pilots union are butting heads after the carrier said it would seek volunteers to help with flight-simulator training amid record hiring.

After the airline said it would ask pilots to work on their days off to supervise trainees in simulators, the Allied Pilots Association told members not to sign up. The work typically is the responsibility of so-called check pilots, not those who fly regularly for the carrier.

American is preparing for a rebound of travel demand into 2023 and says it’s ahead of a plan to add 2,200 pilots this year, meaning as many as 70 new ones need to be trained each week. U.S. airlines are hiring thousands of cockpit crew this year to adjust for early retirements when the Covid-19 pandemic decimated travel demand.

The APA, which is in contract negotiations with American, said flight pilots haven’t been prepared to handle simulator training the way check pilots have and may inadvertently bring their personal experience to bear.

“You’re contaminating the evaluation,” union spokesman Dennis Tajer said in an interview Thursday. “We have, for the first time in my memory, directed pilots to not engage in this activity. We make that call when consequences are so serious there’s no room for casual debate.”

American plans to offer pilots extra pay for giving up a day off to help during a trainee’s final day of flight-simulator sessions. That would free check pilots to handle training in actual aircraft, the Fort Worth, Texas-based airline said. The carrier didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the union’s reaction.

