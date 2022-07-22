(Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group Inc. notified pilots that it has canceled 1,175 flights in July and August as part of efforts to build more “buffer” into its schedule and reduce disruptions that have plagued the industry this summer.

The cuts come after the carrier this week detailed plans to trim flight capacity as much as 10% this quarter and 9.5% for the year from pre-pandemic levels, joining other major airlines that are revising operations amid staffing shortfalls and high costs. The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier didn’t comment Friday beyond acknowledging the near-term cancellations.

Read more: American, Rivals Limit Flying as Disruptions Hinder Recovery

American brought capacity back at a faster pace than rivals after slashing flights when the pandemic decimated travel demand, and is operating an average 5,400 daily flights. At the same time, the carrier has parked 100 aircraft at its wholly owned regional carriers because of a pilot shortage, and cut the equivalent of another 45 jets by decreasing how much it flies some planes at the main airline operations.

Delta Air Lines Inc. alerted its pilots in June about flying reductions for July and August, the Air Line Pilots Association said. The Atlanta-based airline has said it will hold operations at its June level for the rest of this year, with third-quarter capacity as much as 17% below 2019.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.