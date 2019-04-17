(Bloomberg) -- An American Airlines plane struck an object on the runway while attempting to take off from New York’s John F. Kennedy International on April 10, forcing the plane back to the airport where it landed safely.

“American Airlines is investigating this incident in coordination with federal authorities,” the carrier said in a statement.

The Airbus SE A321 headed for Los Angeles was carrying 102 passengers and eight crew members, American said in a statement. CBS News reported that the plane’s left wing hit a light pole and a sign after it banked to the left while accelerating down the runway.

The pilots reported to air-traffic control that their plane had banked to the left on its own, according to CBS.

The Federal Aviation Administration also is investigating the incident, the agency said in a statement.

The plane landed a short time later and there were no injuries.

