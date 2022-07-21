(Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group Inc. joined its main rivals in limiting flying this quarter as the industry grapples with a rash of costly flight disruptions and economic volatility that threaten a rebound in travel demand.

Flight capacity will be down as much as 10% this quarter from pre-pandemic levels, the airline said in statement Thursday that also detailed earnings results. American’s adjusted profit was 76 cents a share in the second quarter, matching expectations from analysts. Revenue was $13.4 billion, while expectations were for nearly $13.2 billion.

Like its main competitors, American is grappling with higher fuel and labor expenses that have crimped its ability to rebound from a downturn early in the pandemic. The carrier expects non-fuel costs for each seat flown a mile to rise as much as 14% in the third quarter from 2019, compared with a 22% increase forecast by Delta Air Lines Inc.

American “has stepped up to meet the surge in demand for air travel while running a reliable operation in very challenging conditions,” Chief Executive Officer Robert Isom said in the statement.

US carriers have been hamstrung by costly flight cancellations and delays amid labor shortages and air traffic congestion, limiting their ability to take full advantage of unprecedented demand. Cutting flights could help restore reliability, but it means turning away passengers willing to pay higher fares and higher unit costs for airlines.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. said late Wednesday that it would limit flying to 13% below pre-pandemic levels this year, and cuts its growth expectations for 2023. Delta is holding capacity at its June level for the rest of 2022, with the third quarter as much as 17% below 2019.

American shares fell 2.6% before the start of regular trading in New York. The shares declined 15% this year through Wednesday.

