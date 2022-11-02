(Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group Inc. pilot’s union leaders rejected a proposed contract agreement with the carrier that would have raised pay 19% over two years.

The Allied Pilots Association board of directors, which says it represents about 15,000 American Airline pilots, voted 15-5 against the plan, the union said in an email Wednesday after a meeting to consider terms in the tentative deal.

The vote is another sign of growing tension between pilots and airlines in post-pandemic contract negotiations, with unions asking for more pay and flexible work schedules. Aviators at United Airlines Holdings Inc. overwhelmingly rejected a new labor agreement with that carrier Tuesday, while pilots at Delta Air Lines Inc. on Oct. 31 nearly unanimously gave their leaders permission to strike once they gain approval under federal labor law.

