12h ago
American Airlines Pilots Reject Offer of Extra Holiday Pay
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group says its pilots union declined to join other labor groups in accepting premium pay for working holiday periods in November and December.
- Co.’s offer to pilots would have provided as much as 200% premium pay
- Allied Pilots Association says offer doesn’t address long-term schedule issues
- Union board unanimously rejected offer
- NOTE: Nov. 9, American Air Offers $1,000 Bounties to Firm Up Holiday Staffing
