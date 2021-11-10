(Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group says its pilots union declined to join other labor groups in accepting premium pay for working holiday periods in November and December.

  • Co.’s offer to pilots would have provided as much as 200% premium pay
  • Allied Pilots Association says offer doesn’t address long-term schedule issues
  • Union board unanimously rejected offer
  • NOTE: Nov. 9, American Air Offers $1,000 Bounties to Firm Up Holiday Staffing

