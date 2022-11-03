(Bloomberg) -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., a maker of drivetrain components, is attracting preliminary interest from suitors including Melrose Industries Plc, people familiar with the matter said.

London-listed Melrose is weighing a combination of its GKN Automotive unit with American Axle, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. A deal could help GKN Automotive build scale in the car-parts industry and gain a public listing in New York.

Shares of American Axle gained as much as 23% in New York trading Thursday, the biggest intraday gain in more than two years. They closed up 19% to $10.80, giving the company a market value of about $1.2 billion.

American Axle has also had contact with other industry peers including BorgWarner Inc. and Dana Inc. to gauge their interest in potential tie-ups or asset deals, the people said. It’s unclear whether either party will pursue a transaction, the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they will result in a deal, the people said. Representatives for Melrose, BorgWarner and Dana declined to comment.

A spokesperson for American Axle didn’t respond to several emails and phone calls seeking comment on Thursday. The day after the story was published, the US company said in a statement it is “not engaged in any discussions to sell the company” and “not otherwise for sale.”

“We continuously monitor market conditions and assess industry developments and we regularly consider strategic opportunities that serve the best interests of the company (including our customers and associates) and its shareholders,” American Axle said in Friday’s statement.

Based in the US auto industry’s heartland in Detroit, Michigan, American Axle has been a steady supplier of drivetrain components to carmakers for decades. But its business model faces pressure from the ongoing shift toward electric vehicles by the likes of Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co.

The discussions come at a time when dealmaking activity is slowing amid turbulent credit markets. Private equity firms in particular have faced difficulty raising affordable financing from traditional banks, leading them to turn to alternative funding sources like direct lenders.

Melrose in September announced plans to split its GKN business into a separate unit headquartered and listed in London that will seek acquisitions in the rapidly-changing car industry. The new company was set to house both drivetrain technology supplier GKN Automotive, and GKN Powder Metallurgy, a maker of metal powder and precision powder metal parts for the auto and industrial sectors.

--With assistance from Dinesh Nair.

(Updates with company statement from sixth paragraph.)

