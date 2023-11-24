(Bloomberg) -- The American Dream megamall in New Jersey’s Meadowlands reopened to Black Friday shoppers after briefly being evacuated while police investigated a bomb threat.

The New Jersey State Police sent a mobile alert shortly after 8:15 a.m. local time instructing all occupants to leave because of an unspecified “emergency situation.” Governor Phil Murphy later posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the situation was a bomb threat. He later posted that the investigation was still ongoing but law enforcement “determined there is no imminent threat.”

The 3.5 million-square-foot shopping and entertainment complex, home to an indoor ski slope, amusement park and water park, is about 10 miles from midtown Manhattan. More than 50 people, including shoppers and store associates, were waiting outside one of the mall’s several entrances before being allowed to re-enter.

The incident comes as the New York area, home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, has been on high alert since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, which is considered a terrorist organization by the US and European Union.

A Nov. 22 vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge on New York’s Canadian border halted traffic on three nearby bridges connecting the countries, and closed the Buffalo Niagara International Airport to departing and arriving international flights. Law enforcement officials have so far found no link to terrorism. About a week prior, the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan was evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious bag. No threat was found.

Erica, a retail worker at American Dream who declined to give her last name, said police first told her of an emergency when she pulled into the employee parking lot Friday morning. She said she’s been on high alert because of the war, and didn’t feel safe coming into work even after authorities said the situation was cleared.

But she marched on anyway because she needs the pay.

“Everyone has bills,” she said. “Everybody should take threats seriously.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.