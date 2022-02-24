(Bloomberg) -- American Electric Power is planning to sell some or all of of its renewable energy portfolio in order to focus on its core utility business.

“This move will simplify and de-risk the company while allowing us to redeploy capital to our regulated businesses, where we see a meaningful pipeline of investment opportunities to enhance service for customers across our footprint,” AEP said Thursday in its fourth-quarter earnings report.

The company’s AEP Renewables subsidiary owns 10 wind farms and four solar farms across the U.S. that generate about 1.6 gigawatts of power, according to the Columbus, Ohio-based utility owner. AEP representative Tammy Ridout said that those are the assets that could be sold. The move is the latest example of a big power company selling off non-core assets to focus on its key regulated businesses.

