(Bloomberg) -- American Express Co. said Christophe Le Caillec will succeed Jeff Campbell as chief financial officer in August.

Campbell, who will remain vice chairman until March 2024, plans to spend more time with his family and “pursue my personal interests,” he said in a statement from the company Tuesday.

“I am looking forward to working even more closely with Christophe, a deeply experienced American Express executive who will bring his own substantial talents to the role,” Chief Executive Officer Stephen Squeri said in the statement.

Le Caillec has been at New York-based American Express for more than 25 years. As deputy CFO, he leads the corporate planning team and oversees risk and technology functions, according to the statement.

Campbell joined American Express as CFO in 2013, helping the credit-card giant navigate through the pandemic. Before joining the company, he was CFO at McKesson Corp. and the company now known as American Airlines Group Inc.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.