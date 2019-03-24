(Bloomberg) -- American Airlines said it is extending flight cancellations related to the Boeing 737 MAX through April 24 as it awaits information from U.S. authorities about when the planes can resume service.

This will result in the cancellation of about 90 flights per day based on the April schedule

Proactively cancelling flights to help rebooking and limit impact on customers

Awaiting information from FAA, DOT, NTSB, other authorities and Boeing on when the 737 Max will be permitted to resume flying

