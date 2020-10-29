American Firms Bid for Israel Port After Staying Away Last Round

(Bloomberg) -- A pair of American firms are among companies that have officially indicated interest in bidding for Israel’s largest seaport by Thursday’s deadline.

U.S. officials hoping to put a chill on Chinese involvement in strategic infrastructure projects have been encouraging American firms to bid for the port in the northern city of Haifa, where state-run Shanghai International Port Group Co. won a contract to operate a separate port in 2015. No U.S. companies bid on that 2015 project despite American efforts.

The American companies that have expressed interest in this latest project are SSA Marine, a Seattle-based terminal operator, and Kentucky-based shipper GraeStone Logistics LLC, according to an Israeli official who requested anonymity to speak publicly. The companies didn’t immediately respond to email requests for comment outside normal business hours.

Israel’s government wants to sell the Haifa port for as much as 2 billion shekels ($587 million).

