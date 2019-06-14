(Bloomberg) -- American Honda Motor Co. said it will recall all of its Pioneer 1000 utility vehicles from model-year 2016 to 2019 due to safety concerns.

The Japanese automaker cited a possible malfunctioning with the side-by-side vehicle’s throttle pedal which could result in “loss of vehicle control” and potentially increase risks of crashes and injury. Under certain conditions, corrosion may build up within a part of the throttle pedal, making it stick in position, Honda said in a statement.

The company didn’t identify the number of vehicles that will be affected by the recall.

Earlier this year, Honda said it would recall more than a million vehicles in the U.S. to replace a batch of faulty air bag parts that were installed as part of the largest auto safety recall in history. The company last month reported earnings that fell short of analysts’ estimates as a trade spat between the U.S. and China threatens global car sales already sputtering from weaker demand.

Owners of affected Pioneer 1000 units should contact a certified dealer to take necessary steps to rectify the issue, the statement said.

