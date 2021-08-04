(Bloomberg) -- American Industrial Partners, a New York-based private equity firm, is considering a sale of AHF Products, according to people familiar with the matter.

The buyout firm is working with an adviser on an auction that could value the Mountville, Pennsylvania-based flooring maker at as much as $1 billion, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. The company is expected to attract interest from other building-products providers and private equity firms, the people said.

Representatives for AIP and AHF didn’t respond to requests seeking comment.

AIP has been active in portfolio trading since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. It agreed to sell building products-firm Cabinetworks Group to Platinum Equity in April while making deals to acquire Seacor Holdings and Domtar Personal Care.

AHF, which has revenue of about $300 million, makes and distributes solid wood, engineered wood, and stone-polymer flooring products under brands including Bruce, Hartco, LM, Tmbr, Capella, Homerwood, and Robbins, according to the company’s website.

