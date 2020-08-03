(Bloomberg) -- China could take aim at American journalists in Hong Kong, if the U.S. doesn’t renew visas for Chinese journalists, Global Times Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin said.

“From what I know, given that the US side hasn’t renewed visa of Chinese journalists, Chinese side has prepared for the worst scenario that all Chinese journalists have to leave the US,” Hu said Tuesday on Twitter. “If that’s the case, Chinese side will retaliate, including targeting US journalists based in HK.”

The U.S. State Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Such a move would be an escalation of a tit-for-tat that has ensnared media employees in both countries. After the U.S. imposed visa restrictions on Chinese journalists, Beijing in February expelled more than a dozen of their American counterparts. After being kicked out, some of the American reporters weren’t allowed to go to Hong Kong.

Hu said earlier that a number of Chinese journalists will see their visas expire on Aug. 6, and “none of them” have yet been renewed. Beijing is preparing for a worst-case scenario where the U.S forces it to withdraw all Chinese journalists, and will retaliate “fiercely” to refusals to renew their visas, Hu wrote Weibo.

The Global Times is a tabloid run by the People’s Daily, the flagship newspaper of the Communist Party. Hu has said the paper voices opinions that official sources can’t.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.