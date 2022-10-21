(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm American Securities is considering a sale of food equipment maker CPM Holdings Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

The New York-based buyout firm is working with an adviser to explore strategic options, including a sale in early 2023, that could value Waterloo, Iowa-based CPM at more than $2.5 billion, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. The company is expected to attract interest from peers, the people said.

A final decision hasn’t been made and American Securities could elect to keep the business, the people said.

A representative for American Securities declined to comment. A spokesperson for CPM didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

American Securities bought CPM from Gilbert Global Equity Partners in 2018 for an undisclosed sum.

CPM’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization have since grown -- organically and via acquisitions -- to about $200 million from around $115 million, the people said. The company, led by Chief Executive Officer David Webster, bought Bliss Industries for an undisclosed sum in 2021, according to a statement.

CPM makes equipment and technology for customers in the food processing, animal feed, oilseed, bioenergy, compounding and engineered materials industries. Its brands include California Pellet Mill and Roskamp, according to its website.

