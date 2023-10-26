(Bloomberg) -- Americans spent money at the fastest rate in nearly two years last quarter. And by the looks of it, they weren’t afraid to live a little.

Consumer spending rose 4% in the July to September period, fueling a blowout quarter for economic growth, according to government data out Thursday. It was powered in large part by discretionary purchases on things like sporting equipment, airline travel and gambling.

The figures suggest Americans are still indulging on a range of products and experiences despite persistent inflation and elevated borrowing costs. While some of that may reflect a temporary boost from events like the Taylor Swift and Beyoncé tours as well as the “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” movies, the data point to a broader scope of spending that may be tougher to dismiss.

“Bottom line, the consumer went nuts in Q3, spending tons of money on vacation, entertainment and recreation experiences,” Jefferies US economist Thomas Simons said in a note.

Here are some of the categories that capture the extent of the third-quarter spending splurge:

Spending also jumped notably for essentials like groceries, housing, health care, electricity and dental services, the report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed. It suggested that Americans increasingly dipped into their savings in the quarter, with the saving rate dropping to 3.8% from 5.2% in the prior period.

Going forward, the strength of the consumer will be increasingly tested by high borrowing costs and the resumption of student-loan payments. Fresh headwinds like the autoworkers strike, a potential government shutdown and the threat of a wider war in the Middle East could also restrain economic growth.

