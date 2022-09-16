(Bloomberg) -- American women are traveling en masse to Illinois to get abortions, with the state seeing a record influx of patients since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year.

Women from 28 states have traveled to Illinois to end their pregnancies, with 30% of all procedures in the state now being provided to residents from other parts of the country, said Jennifer Welch, chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood of Illinois.

“The number of people traveling to Illinois for abortion is at an all-time high,” Welch told a panel in Chicago that included US Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday.

The influx comes after all neighboring states enacted restrictions, with Indiana’s near-total ban taking effect on Thursday. That’s made Illinois a Midwest refuge for women seeking abortions in the post-Roe era.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has touted her city’s support for legal abortion as a selling point to attract businesses. At the panel on Friday, she said the next budget would “substantially expand” funding to help with rising demand for reproductive care in Illinois, where abortion is considered a fundamental right.

