American Women Worked More Hours in 2017 Than Ever Before

(Bloomberg) -- American women worked more hours last year than any other since the Bureau of Labor Statistics started tracking time use in 2003. Despite the gains among the employed age 15 and over, men still worked 49 minutes more per day than women -- a difference partly reflected in a female’s increased likelihood of part-time status. But even among full-time employees, men worked more per day than their female counterparts -- 8.36 hours, compared with 7.88 hours.

To contact the reporter on this story: Alex Tanzi in Washington at atanzi@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sophie Caronello at scaronello@bloomberg.net, Nancy Moran

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.